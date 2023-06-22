After today’s peak, the truce is coming for the African heat recorded in Italy. Tomorrow orange sticker in Bari and Palermo and yellow in 21 cities (including Rome and Florence), green instead only in Naples, Milan, Genoa and Civitavecchia. This is what is highlighted in the bulletin on heat waves published by the Ministry of Health which monitors 27 provincial capitals. On Saturday, there will be a green sticker in 23 cities, but it will be yellow in Rome, Palermo, Latina and Bari.

The Sicilian regional civil protection today issued a warning for the risk of fires and heat waves, valid from midnight tomorrow and for the following 24 hours. Level 2 (orange) is expected in Palermo for tomorrow due to the risk of heat waves, with a maximum perceived temperature of 34°C. As regards the risk of fires, for tomorrow, in the province of Palermo, the expected danger is ‘medium’, with an early warning level (orange colour).