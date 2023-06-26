“With the climate changes in our latitudes, humidity has also increased considerably. This means greater perspiration. The body defends itself by transpiring and therefore losing water. If you don’t drink enough, you dehydrate more quickly than in the past and runs into health problems that can be serious.” He explains it to Adnkronos Salute Ciro Vestita, nutritionist and phytotherapist, popularizer, author of several books on the subject of nutrition and well-being.

“Young people obviously risk less – underlines Vestita – and they are also guided by a natural sense of thirst which, however, the elderly lose. Often, therefore, older people forget to drink. Hence the different disorders. Among these, the least known, but most widespread, is the suffering of the eye, in particular of the vitreous. The ‘phosphenes’ (or photopsias), or ‘flashes’ in the eye, begin to appear. The vitreous needs water, if it does not have any, begins to thicken and appear in the vision as floating bodies”.

It is therefore necessary “to drink a lot. An even more important piece of advice in a climate that increases the loss of fluids”, concludes the expert.