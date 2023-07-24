Italy still hot, especially in the center-south, with 16 red dot cities, the maximum alert level, today and tomorrow. The situation improves on Wednesday, when there are only 2 red cities and most of them return to yellow (alert 1) or green (alert 0). This is the updated bulletin of the Ministry of Health on heat waves and health effects in 27 cities.

In detail, today and tomorrow Bari, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Rieti and Rome remain the red dots. On Wednesday 26 the alert is maximum only in Bari and Catania. For the rest, the temperature drops in Cagliari, Campobasso, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome, which go from red to yellow.