Summer siesta time. The heat promotes the desire to sleep during the day: a habit, that of napping, for which “there is a genetic predisposition that seems to be associated with greater brain development and a lower risk of Alzheimer’s”. The siesta is therefore good for the brain, but on one condition: that it is short, a quarter of an hour at the most. The ‘endorsement’ for the afternoon nap comes from the experts of Sin, the Italian Society of Neurology, who, on the basis of the most recent scientific studies on the subject, dictate the rules for a healthy siesta. The ‘bon ton’ of the nap.

Last summer – recalls Sin – a study by the American Northwestern University published in ‘Current Biology’ indicated that temperatures above 25 degrees easily lead to siesta because there is a brain thermometer that regulates body metabolism according to external temperatures. “With global warming, these temperatures have now been abundantly exceeded – explains the president of Sin, Alfredo Berardelli – but, according to a study just published by the universities of Montevideo” in Uruguay and “and London, and by the Center for Genomic Medicine in Boston and the Broad Institute of Cambridge”, Massachusetts, “there is a genetic predisposition to siesta which at the same time seems to be associated with greater brain development and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease”. The neurologists specify: “The cerebral benefits are evident with a siesta of between 5 and 15 minutes and can last up to 1-3 hours after the afternoon nap. If the siesta exceeds half an hour, however, a transient deterioration of performance is observed cognitive”.

“The study – describes Sin – examined about 500,000 subjects of both sexes between the ages of 40 and 69, who were first evaluated with Gwas studies, that is, genome-wide association studies that evaluate all the genetic variations between individuals examined, correlating them to the differences of some particular traits”. Subsequently “the subjects of the sample were evaluated using brain imaging – explains Giuseppe Plazzi, head of the Laboratories for the study and treatment of women’s disorders at the Irccs Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna – and it resulted that the genetic predisposition to daytime nap was associated with a total brain volume greater than 15.8 cubic centimeters.” The data, “according to the authors, could suggest that regular daytime naps provide some protection against neurodegeneration, compensating for the lack of nocturnal sleep”. However, the volume of the hippocampus was not increased, the neurologists point out, nor did reaction time and visual memory improve.

‘Nap regulars could gain up to 6+ years against brain aging’

“Considering that other studies indicate a general decline in total brain volume of between 0.2% and 0.5% per year – remarks Sin – this finding could indicate that those who habitually take a siesta earn between 2.6 and 6.5 years of brain aging”.

“The lack of evidence of an association between siesta, hippocampal volume and cognitive improvements – the specialists point out – could however indicate that other brain areas, such as those responsible for vigilance, can be influenced by the habitual daytime nap and further studies will be needed to identify this relationship”.