After the mega-pass of James Harden, now a Nets player, the waters of the NBA market calmed down. There is another great star on everyone’s mind, Bradley Beal (Wizards), but his team has already said actively and passively that they have no intention of seeking a deal for him. It is, therefore, other players who are on the starting ramp to reinforce rivals. The deadline for transfer is approaching, the last and final being March 25.

Shams Charania has offered an update on The Athletic the status of some players who could leave. It should also be noted that there are two important specifications regarding the market this year, more complex for having started the season later: February 2 is the last day that a player can be traded and then can enter another deal, even with multiple players packed, before the full window ends; On February 6, players who signed a contract in the last preseason can be changed.

The name that stands out the most in this new round of contacts is that of Derrick Rose. The Pistons do not have a fixed course and Rose is not being important either, something could be like that when rookie Killian Hayes returns from his injury. The Knicks, a team for which he already played, and the Clippers, one of the championship candidates, have been interested in him.

Another player who, in his case, is having a good season is John collins. The power forward bet on himself and did not sign a large contract extension that the Hawks put on the table and now he can pay for it by changing teams. His current deal expires in the summer and Atlanta, with resources to spare, will want to win something for a boy who is being priced higher. The opponents are aware of their situation.

The ones who are setting off the alarms are the Pelicans. They do not start despite having a new coach, Stan van Gundy, and having Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson at full capacity as well as signings such as Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe. The hope that they can get into the top eight is beginning to twist and there are two members of the squad who are already in the talks that the leaders have: Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick. Ball is in his fourth year and has not proven to be the number two of his generation that he once was. Redick is an expert marksman who can come in handy for anyone fighting for the title. The two end their contract this 2021.

A conversation that has already occurred is one that you have tried to Kelly Oubre, precisely, the Pelicans. The guard is the one who is supposed to replace the injured Klay Thompson in his duties in the Warriors, but he is not fine on the shots and will also be a free agent this summer. No agreement is expected soon, but it is a possibility.