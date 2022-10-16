The series of the moment is still “Dahmer”. Netflix has managed to condense the crimes and subsequent death of the ‘Milwaukee Cannibal’ in a production that, in a short time, has become the most famous in recent months. However, if you are already tired of true crime stories and fancy a slightly spicier plot, then you are in the right place. Here we are going to talk about that movie somewhat hidden in the streaming catalog.

His story promises to put you on the edge of your seat due to its quite suggestive scenes. We refer to “Wicked Addiction” one of the few tapes of the service that is committed to leaving the filters aside and delivering a narrative full of pleasure. In the following lines we leave you more information.

“Addicted” is one of the hottest movies on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

What is “Perverse Addiction” about?

“Having a supportive partner, two children and professional success is enough for many, but not for Zoe. Her sexual appetite for other men makes her insatiable ”, indicates the official synopsis of Netflix.

“Wicked Addiction”classified in streaming as 16+, brings us closer to the life of Zoé, a woman who lives with her husband and children in the most normal way. However, there is something missing from her marriage: sex. Our protagonist seems not to be satisfied with her husband.

Finding no way to light the flame of eroticism in their relationship, he looks for other ways to please himself. This, as expected, leads her to consume pornographic material and masturbate, but it is not enough.

That’s when the sparks of infidelity begin to appear. In this way, she has been tempted to seek the company of various men who meet her most burning needs. Will she be able to overcome her growing appetite for sex or will she succumb to the pleasure?

“Wicked addiction” – cast