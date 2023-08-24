The grip of the heat does not let go of Italy. Tomorrow the number of red-dot cities will rise from 17 to 19. However, the situation improved on Saturday, when the number of capitals with the maximum alert level for health risks dropped to 16. This is the picture that emerges from the updated bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

In detail, today Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Milan, Naples, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona and Viterbo are red. To these are added Friday, the hottest day, Bari and Campobasso.

A little respite arrives on Saturday, with ‘only’ 16 sultry cities: Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Trieste, Venice, Verona. After consecutive days with a red dot, Milan, Naples, Turin, Genoa, Catania, Pescara, Reggio Calabria and Viterbo are refreshed, passing to level 1 alert, yellow dot. And the first green stamps (level 0) also appear, in Cagliari tomorrow and Saturday and in Civitavecchia on Saturday.