The record heat over Italy does not let go, dominated by the African anticyclone Nero and will continue to do so throughout the week, especially in the centre-north. Our four-legged friends are also in the grip of the heat and the heatwave. For this reason, the experts of the Italian Association for the Defense of Animals and the Environment (Aidaa) have developed a small handbook of simple advice, explaining what to do and what not to do to protect your cat and dog from the effects of high temperatures.

ANDHere’s what to avoid, according to Aidaa experts: never keep your dog and cat locked up in cars stationary under the sun, in a few minutes the animals could get sick and die. Never take your dog for a walk in the central and peak heat of the day, the heat of the asphalt could create serious burns on our dog’s fingertips. And again: never take the dog to the beach in the hot hours or to run with us during the hot hours, and even less take it on a leash while we’re cycling around, in the latter case there is a specific ban. That’s not all: never leave your dog or cat closed on the balcony, even if it has a shade, the heat could be fatal for the animal – warn the association’s experts – but leave them the opportunity to go back home to cool off; never leave food or the bowl of water in the sun, for feline colonies and cats, remove the containers as soon as they have finished eating to prevent the food from deteriorating.

Finally, the behaviors to follow to the letter: take care to observe your pet, if there are health problems, especially for molosser dogs, call your veterinarian immediately; Always leave a bowl of fresh (not cold) water available for your cat and dog and remember to change the water often and in any case keep your four-legged friend in cool spaces. And again, they recommend from Aidaa, to leave a bowl of fresh and not cold water outside the house to quench the thirst of strays; take the dog for walks in the cool hours, especially in the early hours of the morning or in the evening after dark when temperatures drop. Collect the feces and wash the dog’s pee with water, always carrying a bottle of water with you.