Home page World

Split

The chances of a White Christmas are falling: the thaw and rain thwart the plan. Shortly before the festival, the German Weather Service also issued a severe weather warning.

Berlin – According to the German Weather Service (DWD), there was a White Christmas all over Germany in 2010. Could it work again this year? The experts’ current weather forecasts dampen expectations for Christmas Eve. If you are going to visit relatives for the holidays, you have to be careful: Shortly before the festival, the German Weather Service warns of ice and storms in some places.

Severe weather warning shortly before Christmas: risk of ice and storms

How will the Christmas weather be this year? © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Sergei Grits

Shortly before Christmas, the German Weather Service issued a severe weather warning. On Wednesday there could be black ice on the roads, especially in the south and south-east. The region of Lower Bavaria is particularly affected. Some of the ground is still frozen down to the deep layers, which can result in freezing wet and black ice when it rains.

The meteorologists also warn of gusts of wind on the Brocken and the Fichtelberg and in the higher parts of the Black Forest. According to the DWD, there can be gusts of wind in eastern Saxony. Last Friday, the qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung von weather.net gusts of wind in hurricane strength are even predicted for Thursday on the North Sea.

The chances of a white Christmas are falling

This year’s December has so far been colder than average, in the past week the temperatures were in the double-digit minus range in many places. But the thaw will set in at Christmas of all days, the weather experts at the DWD predicted on Tuesday. December 24th is mild to very mild in many places, with maximum temperatures sometimes even in the double-digit range.

Historical temperatures at Christmas A look at the statistics shows how different the weather can be at Christmas in this country: On the coldest Christmas in Frankfurt in 1962, the temperatures were only minus 11.1 degrees, on the warmest Christmas the thermometer climbed to plus ten degrees – this happened recently 2015 See also Madrid will have revenge with Alcoyano in the round of 32 of the Cup

According to information from weather.net increased rainfall in Germany – in many places this can also continue on Saturday (Christmas Eve), Sunday and Monday. “Christmas is often wet and grey, especially in the west and northwest,” write the DWD weather experts on Twitter. The further south and south-east you go, the higher the chances of getting through Christmas dry. Even in the Alps there is prolonged rain on December 24th. The maximum values ​​in Germany at Christmas are consistently above zero: between five degrees in Western Pomerania and 15 degrees on the Upper Rhine. We are “threatened” with the warmest Christmas ever.