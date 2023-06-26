hot in Italy, start of the week with a yellow dot, today and tomorrow, in 6 cities: Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Messina, Perugia and Turin. This is what the registers bulletin on heat waves of the Ministry of Healthwhich monitors 27 Italian capitals. Today Milan will also have a yellow dot, while tomorrow the city will have a green dot. Also tomorrow yellow alert also in Reggio Calabria, Bologna and Ancona which are ‘green’ today. On Wednesday, however, a single yellow dot remains in Messina; in the rest of the 26 cities the heat will loosen its grip.

