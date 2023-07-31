The heat is about to return to Italy. If for today and tomorrow the bulletin of the Ministry of Health does not report any city with a red dot – green (zero alert level) and yellow (level 1) are the prevailing colors, the maximum alert (level 3) will return on Wednesday 2 August in two of the 27 provincial capitals monitored: Cagliari and Campobasso. In these two cities, the sticker is orange (level 2) already today and tomorrow.

Read also

There are currently 14 green dot cities (Bari, Bolzano, Brescia, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Messina, Milan, Naples, Reggio Calabria, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona and Viterbo), while there are 11 capitals in yellow (Ancona, Bologna, Catania, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti and Rome).

Tomorrow, Tuesday 1 August, the green dots will drop to 13, with Bari turning yellow, and will drop further to 12 on Wednesday when Brescia too will turn yellow. Tomorrow Perugia will turn orange to return to yellow on Wednesday, replaced by Florence where alert 1 will rise to 2.