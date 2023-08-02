Hot on Italy, averted the maximum alert initially foreseen for Cagliari today, August 2, only one city of the 27 monitored by the Ministry of Health will have a red dot. This is Campobasso which will also be the case tomorrow, a day in which four cities with an orange sticker are expected (Bari, Bologna, Latina and Palermo) and therefore with a 2nd level alert.

Read also

Meanwhile rancion sticker today only in Palermo, yellow for Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara and Rome, while in green Bolzano, Brescia, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Genoa, Messina, Milan, Naples, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona and Viterbo.