Change of team Takefusa kubo is getting closer. The Japanese, who has stopped having minutes in the Villarreal, has decided to accept the loan offer offered by Getafe. Although the negotiation is not yet closed, the player’s environment anticipates that today it could become official. The three clubs involved are interested in the operation being carried out.

The Villarreal you need to lower your wage bill and free up space in the squad to undertake a transfer in this market. Even though it was his own Unai emery the one who forced the situation to get the loan, has not given him the necessary confidence, and now he needs his departure to cover holes in the squad.

The ‘Geta’ is lacking in quality in the squad and his coach, Jose BordalásConscious of this, he has asked for an effort to bring Kubo back. The footballers whom he usually places as interiors in his classic 4-4-2 have another profile, more physical and less creative. The most similar to the Japanese, Portillo, has not had many opportunities, although he has appeared in recent games.

Finally, Real Madrid, owner of the footballer, wants him to have more minutes and better if it is close to ‘home’. In the white entity there is discontent for the situation, as they expected a greater role for Take at Villarreal. Therefore, he understands his decision to want to change of scene.

The economic, the only obstacle

Be Getafe who takes charge of the player’s salaryBut there is a problem on which the operation hangs. Villarreal paid 2.5 million euros for the assignment last August and now he hopes that the azulón team will take over a part.

Madrid refuses to lower the price and has asked that there be an agreement between the two to close the pass. Throughout the day there will be a meeting in which the terms will be decided. There is optimism as all parties are interested in Kubo going to Getafe.