The heat wave does not give up Italy. Tomorrow red sticker in 16 cities: Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Milan, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona, Viterbo. This is what the Ministry of Health’s heat wave bulletin reports.

The red dot corresponds to the level 3 alert, the highest, that is “emergency conditions for heat waves with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people and not only on subgroups at risk such as the elderly, very children. children and people with chronic diseases, “the ministry recalls.