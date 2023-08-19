With a budget of 10 to 15 mille there is a lot to choose from, what is the best hot hatch for track days?

Sometimes you don’t realize you’re sitting on gold money. The Alfa Romeo 147 GTA is such a car. New that was not the best investment you could make, because the first years he wrote off hard. Did the market know much that the peak in terms of hot hatches has been reached. And no, we know that there are much thicker hatchbacks, but hot hatches are no longer made as special as the Golf 4 R32, Focus RS Mk1 or 147 GTA.

Hot hatch for track days

Timo could easily use the car for fun rides and occasionally for work, as he lives near his work (from the bottom of course, roof is also possible). He was given a company car, partly because he will have to travel more extensively across the country for appointments. He is still figuring out what that will be, but one thing he does know: the 147 GTA is going out. Although Timo knows he will regret it, it is time for a new owner after so many years.

He is infected with the trackday virus. He initially did that with his GTA (Q2 diff, other brake discs and blocks with steel-braided brake discs) but it’s quite limited what you can do with such a nose-heavy 147. So something else has to come. Relatively light, nice and hardcore and there should be a lot of possibilities to make it more suitable for better track work

The wishes and requirements for a hot hatch for track days can be viewed below:

Current/Past Cars: Alfa Romeo 147 GTA with Q2 diff and some mods Buy / Lease: Buy, of course. Already get a lease car Budget: Between 10 and 15 mille Annual mileage: Won’t be more than 10,000 a year Fuel preference Premium super gasoline Reason for buying a car Can sell my 147 very well, find a nice practical hot hatch for track days. May be extreme. Family composition 1 woman, 1 child, 1 dog and 1 cat. Preferred Models Old Swift Cup racer? As long as it is a hatchback with folding rear seats No go models Heavy cars, impractical cars. Boring cars.

Abarth 500 Esseesse (312)

€11,250

2011

95,000 km

What is it?

A Fiat 500! A super small car with a low weight and a powerful engine. The car came as a kind of counterpart to the Mini Cooper S, but half a size smaller. As a hatchback it’s not the most practical car, but you can fold the couch and someone can take it. Those compact dimensions also make the car great fun in busy city traffic, because you send it everywhere in between. The handy thing is that the car looks the same for years, so you don’t suddenly have an old model or something.

How does it drive?

The regular Fiat 500 is already a nice car, but the Abarth takes it a step further. The Italians understand exactly what’s fun, so this thing is way too loud and way too loud. That in combination with the weight gives you the sensation of a fast car. But they are also really, really fast. The stock 500 already has 135 horsepower and this Esseesse does 160 horsepower.

Cost Abarth 500

Consumption: 1 to 13.9

Fuel: €135

Weight: 905 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €28 per month

Insurance: € 45 p.m

Costs per month: € 208

Maintenance Forecast:

The cool thing about such an Abarth 500 is that it is officially an A-segment car. And of course, from a technical point of view it is all a bit more serious, but costs for maintenance and wear parts are not too bad. The rest of the costs are also nice and low. Technically, they are quite reliable cars. Most points of attention concern the electronics (lighting, fuse box power supply, lighting).

Depreciation forecast

These are very popular cars. And rightly so, because of the high fun content and the low costs, it is an ideal second car for that. They are not cheap to purchase (especially when you look at the age and mileage), but it is always a good trade.

Mini Cooper JCW (R56)

€11,800

2011

151,000

What is it?

If you are looking for a nice compact hot hatch for which many modifications are available, then you will immediately end up with a Mini. There are various flavors, of which the JCW is the best. Everything is just a bit more serious than in the regular S, so you have a tighter chassis, bigger brakes and sportier decoration. Please note: as with any BMW, you can get the JCW in many configurations and there were still many options. So check that you have the copy in the version you want.

How does it drive?

Shall we throw out the clincher? Well, good then. Here it comes: Like a go-kart! The nice thing about a Mini is that you feel exactly what is happening. Perhaps even more fun is that you feel that all your input is immediately converted into movement. In itself it is already a sporty car with which extremely high cornering speeds are possible. With some proper modifications to the chassis you can get a lot more out of it. It is not only the lack of weight, but also just a well-developed chassis.

Cost Mini Cooper

Consumption: 1 in 13.23 km

Fuel: €151

Weight: 1,115 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 44 per month

Insurance: €55 per month

Costs per month: € 250

Maintenance forecast

Don’t be under any illusions, this will cost you money. Relatively speaking, a Mini is extremely expensive to keep running. Some parts are always very expensive. Around this price level you can choose from a very late N14 or a very early N18. The N18 came to the Mini Cooper S at the end of 2010, but the JCW only got it a few years later. There are a lot of points for attention, but online you will always find someone who has experienced it. The number of specialists is enormous. This car is loved worldwide and everyone does things with this car.

Depreciation forecast

Reliability is overrated. You can see that in the prices for a Mini. Despite the potential dangers, there are plenty of people who would like one. Certainly in comparison with other B-segment cars, they are still very expensive. There are also modifications on a Mini such as on a Mustang: that is normal and the next buyer also understands it. The right options also bring in some extra money.

Renault Mégane Renault Sport 250 Cup

€14,500

2012

160,000 km

What is it?

The fastest Megane of all time. Until another new Mégane RS arrived. The Renault Mégane RS is the car that delivers what the brochures of other brands promise. This is the third generation version. You can recognize it quite easily by the fact that it has no weird buttocks, but a coupé-esque three-door body. Initially there was only a normal RS, later the Cup package became available. Thicker versions such as the Trophy followed later, but are considerably more expensive.

How does it drive?

The most serious in its class is this Mégane RS and that is not so much because of the engine. There is a 2.0 turbo engine that delivers 250 hp, a healthy number. However, the experience is not dominated by the engine. That is mainly because the chassis is so very good. The Mégane RS is stiff, tight and very easy to drive. These are real driver’s cars with which you can actually hit the circuit right away. The brakes are above average, especially if you upgrade the discs and pads slightly. For normal work during the day it does fine.

Cost Renault Megane

Consumption: 1 in 9.78

Fuel: €204

Weight: 1,362 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 69 per month

Insurance: €60

Costs per month: € 333

Maintenance forecast

These are tough cars. Don’t forget that the RS models were treated slightly better than the 1.5 diesels… In fact, in the period, the well-regarded Germans were less strong. A Golf VI GTI or this Megane? Then the Renault is simply a more reliable choice. You notice that the Mégane is slightly less well thought out than the Golf, especially in terms of finish. And there are certainly things that can break, luckily most of them are reasonably doable in terms of cost.

Depreciation forecast

Again, if you are going to modify it will affect the residual value. That can be both positive and negative. You just have to be lucky that that person wants the same modifications that you have chosen. And nobody has anything against an original car @martijngizmo after, of course.

YOLO: buy our BMW 130i (E87)!

€11,950

2006

239,000 km

What is it?

When we were working on this advice, we were scratching our heads for a while: don’t we have a car that meets the demand extremely well? uh, yes!!! The BMW 130i! Now you can consider a BMW 130i anyway, they are nice compact cars with a special engine. The biggest disadvantage of this is the mediocre chassis and the lack of a limited slip differential. That’s with this beautiful 130i rectified!

How does it drive?

Awesome! If you have a car with a lot of miles, replace the springs and dampers for fun. You will be amazed at how fresh the car suddenly feels. You have that with this car, squared. Because the tires are also new. And the rims too. And it is not just a lowering kit, but a high-quality adjustable coilover kit. The engine is still completely original, as befits a trackday car. The limited slip differential is from OS Giken and is also very special! If you are going to do a lot of track days, you will find out that those upgrades make a huge difference.

Cost BMW 1 Series

Consumption: 1 in 9.23

Fuel: €216

Weight: 1,350 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 60 per month

Insurance: € 70 p.m

Costs per month: € 346

Depreciation forecast

This is a legendary car, obviously. The Autoblog BMW 130i has touched the souls of many. BMWs generally hold their value well, especially if the good hardware is on it. That is also the case in this case. You can always de-mould the car and sell the parts separately. No kidding, these cars will not soon fall below 7,700 euros.

Maintenance forecast

Good news: with this car you know that most of the maintenance has already been done. Many parts of the 130i are from the 1 Series (E87) or the 3 Series (E90) and you can really exchange a lot. It is a type of engine where very little goes wrong. So you’re pretty safe in that regard.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

