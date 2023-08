The heat begins to return to Italy. While waiting for the sultriness, which will arrive at the weekend with a new anticyclone, the weather forecasts for tomorrow and Saturday in the 27 cities monitored by the Ministry of Health foresee in most cases a green dot. There are only three cities with a yellow sticker (level 1 alert): Florence, Perugia and Bolzano. This is what the daily bulletin on heat waves reports.