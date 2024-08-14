The sultry heat does not leave Italy and will continuewith a very slight decline, even after mid-August. On the day of Today, Thursday 15 August, there are 21 cities marked with a red dotthe maximum alert level.

On Friday 16 August, however, the cities in red will drop to 16 of the 27 monitored by the Ministry of Health bulletin.

Ferragosto, red dot in 21 cities: here’s which ones

In detail, the 21 cities marked with the red dot today are Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona and Viterbo.

Tomorrow 16 cities on maximum alert for heat

Tomorrow, Friday 16 August, the number of cities with alert 3, the highest, will drop to 16. These are Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Rome, Trieste, Venice, Verona. The heatwave will therefore ease in 11 cities: in yellow Cagliari, Catania, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Messina, Milan, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Turin and Viterbo.

Truce is coming, but when and how long will it last?

Meanwhile, experts explain, a truce from the African heat is coming. But how long will it last? The African anticyclone, with its Dantesque name, is monopolizing the weather with one of the longest heat waves in recent Italian history, if not the longest. Ferragosto, ilMeteo.it warns, will still be hot but with some news: a core of ‘less hot’ air at high altitude will move from the Balearics towards Sardinia, bringing showers to the island from the morning; gradually this ‘core of Balearic instability’ will move towards the east, causing an increase in clouds on the Tyrrhenian side and in the North-West, where isolated brief showers cannot be ruled out. The heat peaks will still be high, up to 37-38°C widespread.

The end date of the African heat of Charon will be Sunday, August 18, with a good 90% reliability: a drop of even 10 degrees is expected in some areas of the Center-North, but all of Italy will feel the passage of the Balearic core of instability; there will also be strong thunderstorms over the weekend, with details expected in the next updates.

In the meantime, let’s grit our teeth until Saturday, then gradually temperatures will drop (already partly in the North between Friday and Saturday) in a widespread manner from Sunday, August 18th throughout the country. Finally, after 33 days, Caronte will give way to more acceptable thermal conditions, stop the scorching 41°, stop the super tropical sleepless and sticky nights.