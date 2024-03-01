During the last episode of Who has seenthe mother of Ciccio and Tore revealed new elements, which led her to file a complaint requesting the reopening of the investigation. Everyone remembers the story of the two children who disappeared in 2006 in Gravina and were then found lifeless two years later in a ruin.

There was no way they could go and play there alone. Salvatore was a more relaxed type, but Ciccio was more meticulous. Since it was said that he was wearing party clothes, he would never have gone to such a place because he would have feared punishment if he had gotten dirty.

Mrs. Rosa spoke about new elements. “Hot Evidence”that's what he called them.

The elements are all new, there are some quite heavy names and the ways in which…. I don't know if I can say it… as a mother I cannot forgive this person who induced my son to go and play there, for the ways and brutalities he used to do to the child. Someone would have forced them by hurting them, unfortunately we found some evidence.

Even her sister, who was just a little girl at the time, wanted to make statements to the microphones of the television program Chi l'ha visto:

When Ciccio and Tore disappeared I was 13 years old. They lived in Gravina. If they had done their research well, they could have been saved. They told me they had disappeared, that they were looking for them without a trace. Ciccio wanted to be a mechanic when he grew up, he liked fixing cars. Salvatore liked the story.

After two years, a boy fell into that same cistern and it was precisely to recover the minor, after the alarm raised by his friends, that the firefighters found the bodies now lifeless by Ciccio and Tore. For years the mother made appeals to ask those children, now men, to tell the truth about what happened that day.

The words of the lawyer of Ciccio and Tore's mother and sister

After the statements of the two women, the presenter Federica Sciarelli also played the version of their lawyer: