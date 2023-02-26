The Chilean influencer and model, Daniella Chavez , has surprised everyone in the last few hours with some spicy statements. Through her social networks, the former Playboy bunny confirmed that she had had sexual relations with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015.

“If someone has sex with another person who is not their partner, but is a free person in mind and body without giving any explanation, is it infidelity? So with Cristiano we were unfaithful? It was just sex and with my permission! There is also free sexChávez wrote on his Twitter profile. “I’ve always denied it, I’ve invented so many things to get out of it, but I can’t take it anymore”, added the model. “I also have a video, but I can’t upload it for privacy and we are out of clothes”concluded the Chilean influencer.