From: Carmen Mörwald

Next time you're on a plane, you should listen carefully when the flight staff are talking. A stewardess reveals the secret names.

Munich – When the flight staff gossip, they do it secretly and in silence. In addition, they use special secret codes. After all, not all passengers should be aware of what is being discussed and exchanged with each other. When the term “hot coffee” is mentioned, your ears should be pricked up, because it is only available for hot passengers.

“Hot coffee” as a compliment: flight staff reveal secret codes

When the flight crew finds a passenger particularly attractive, they reveal it with the secret code “hot coffee”. An anonymous stewardess reveals this to the British tabloid The Sun. As an example sentence she gives: “I have hot coffee in seat 3B”. She continues: “This means that there is an extremely attractive passenger sitting in this seat, whom the crew absolutely has to examine for themselves.” Hot coffee is a euphemism for an equally “hot” person.

According to the stewardess, there is another way to secretly tell the flight staff which passenger they have their eye on. This is called the “Cheerio” method: When passengers leave the plane, they are usually said goodbye one after the other. If instead of the usual farewell phrases like “Goodbye” you are told “Cheerio” instead, then congratulations: The stewardess is trying to tell you that she is into you.

Names as secret codes: This is what the flight staff call the passengers

Another stewardess reports that there is a game called “Find Bob” in which the person who looks best on the plane is searched for. The name “Bob” is an abbreviation for “best on board” (in German: “the best on board”) and is generally given to passengers who behave in an exemplary manner, regardless of their attractiveness. “If you hear your seat number in the same sentence as the word Bob, someone has noticed you positively,” said the stewardess.

Likewise, names are given to passengers who, in the eyes of the crew, behaved inappropriately or did something wrong. In this case, the flight staff are happy to give the name “Philip,” reports the stewardess. As a result, the perpetrator must expect to receive poor service for the rest of the flight. “This term originally comes from the term PILP – Passenger I’d Like to Punch,” she explains. Over time, the secret code became a little more subtle.

Stewardesses, stewards and pilots: The list of secret codes

Also the Teleshow has deciphered some secret codes used by both stewardesses and pilots, including:

Crotch watch: checking passengers

I might do seven days in Denmark: Interested in individual passengers

Landing Lips: Stewardesses touching up their makeup before landing

Senior Mom: Long-time stewardess

Slam Clicker: Boring crew member

Baby Jesus: Pampered child

Delta defect: toilet is defective

Human Gone (Hugo): Corpse on board

Human Remains (HR): Deceased passenger

The secret codes in dangerous situations include:

Cactus: Medical emergencies among passengers

7700: Transponder code as an alarm for air traffic controllers

7600: Transponder code for radio failures

7500: Transponder code for the hijacking of the plane

A pilot tells us The Sun, that terms like “ground stop” and “air pocket” are much more common. As the names suggest, the former means that a landing must be carried out and the latter means that turbulence is expected. In these cases, passengers generally have nothing to fear.

As the numerous secret codes and names reveal, working life on board can be fun. However, stressful situations do arise from time to time, in which flight crew in particular have to keep a cool head. An example is the horror flight in July 2023: due to severe turbulence Passengers and crew members were thrown to the ceiling of the plane. How flights can generally be survived in a relaxed manner, says an ex-stewardess. (cln)