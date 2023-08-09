“With the’increase in temperatures, the body tends to lose a greater amount of fluids through sweating and breathing and this can put a strain on the kidneys, which play a crucial role in maintaining the body’s water balance and in eliminating toxins and waste from the blood. Dehydration complicates these functions, reducing diuresis and negatively affecting the ability of the kidneys to efficiently eliminate harmful substances, compromising homeostasis”. He claims it Giuseppe Carrieri, president of the Italian Society of Urology (Siu).

Italian urologists, therefore, warn against dehydration and recommend that on hot days it is necessary to develop the habit of hydrating oneself regularly and abundantly, anticipating the sensation of thirst. “Heat waves – reads a statement from Siu – risk putting a strain on the health of the population, and we can already see the increases in health problems when very high temperatures are recorded for several consecutive days, often associated with high heat humidity, strong solar radiation and lack of ventilation, also representing a very serious risk in the urological field. The importance of drinking enough during hot days is essential for the health of the urinary system and the general well-being of the individual”, he remarks the Siu reiterating how “proper hydration supports kidney function, preventing the formation of kidney stones, reducing the risk of infections, in the lower urinary tract such as cystitis (inflammation of the bladder) and prostatitis (inflammation of the prostate gland) and upper urinary tract level such as pyelonephritis, a more serious condition, and contributing to the overall well-being of the urinary system”.