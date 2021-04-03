What space should the social democracy in a country traversed by political rift? The response of the first Argentine party registered in that current will remain in the hands of its 115 thousand affiliates, summoned to renew their national leadership on April 18.

They will be the first internal elections of the Socialist Party in 11 years and will take place within the framework of a rough campaign, product of the crisis in which he was involved after the loss of its two strongholds, the government of Santa Fe and the Rosario municipality, in 2019. With the “yapa” of a frustrating experience as minor partners of the formula Roberto Lavagna-Juan Manuel Urtubey in the presidential elections of the same year.

Miguel Lifschitz, Roy Cortina and Eduardo Di Pollina.

To add a dose of confusion to own and others, the menu of offers includes a wide assortment: one list proposes approaching Kirchnerism and another is proposed as the progressive wing of Together for Change, while that of the ruling party insists on exploring a third way. Here is the cover letter of the three options, come and see.

* Socialism on the move: It is the ballot that the former governors Miguel Lifschitz and Antonio Bonfatti – outgoing president – put together after a laborious pact of coexistence, after passing mutual bills for the frustrations of the last elections. They agreed to explore a regrouping of the center-left. It has the former mayor of Rosario, Mónica Fein, as a candidate, who starts as a favorite due to the strong weight of the list in the Santa Fe district, which brings together a third of the affiliates. If confirmed, she would be the first woman to preside over the party in its almost 125-year history. “It never happened in the PJ or the UCR,” Fein boasts.

* Federal pluralism: It is headed by the head of Buenos Aires socialism, Roy Cortina, who challenged the national strategy in 2019. He was a member of the Cambiemos list and is now third vice president of the City Legislature. He participates in the meetings of the Cabinet of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and argues: “we share space with Martín Lousteau and Graciela Ocaña, there we have to be, to widen the progressive space of the opposition that can unseat populism. “Its strong point: the university militancy (the National Reform Movement), where it was forged. Its weakness: the scarce insertion in Santa Fe.

* Socialist convergence: the socialist leg that stands with the K is represented by Eduardo Di Pollina, a former deputy from Santa Fe who also rose up against the order to support Lavagna. But in this case to call to vote by Alberto Fernández, to whom he continues to give support because he understands that it is the meaning of a “democratic left” force that must lean back “in the national and popular field”. He will fight what was called “the intern of the intern”: he surrounded himself with former provincial ministers to threaten the hegemony of the Lifschitz-Bonfatti duo no less than in the partisan management of Santa Fe.

Fein stressed the need for “reaffirm party autonomy” ahead of the legislative elections this year. A confirmation of the intentions of Lifschitz, its political boss, to capitalize on the good image that the polls give him and compete for a Senate seat without departing from the Progressive Front, which has operated for two decades under the baton of socialism.

In doing so, it would resist pressure from its radical partners to arm a “front of fronts” or an “XXL front” with the forces that make up Together for Change. What if it is not enough for your illusion to return to govern the province, as in the period 2015-2019? “It will be seen,” say his followers. And by low they warn the possibility of joining an opposition coalition in 2023, with the condition that Mauricio Macri has no voice or vote in the assembly. Hard.

Just in case, Bonfatti -who more than once made gestures to Peronism- agreed to add candidates to the list hegemonized by Lifschitz in exchange for both joining a political action commission to serve as a dam for eventual overturning to one side of the crack.

Cortina assures that Lifschitz maintains secret contacts with emissaries of Larreta, but accuses him of acting with a “double rod”. It is that it gave free rein to the attempts of the national leadership of intervene the party in the Capital for its inclusion in the lists of the head of Government. “In the end the Justice prevented it,” he says. And it raises a series of contradictions. “We have legislators allied to the UCR in Mendoza and Jujuy, and to the Peronism of Juan Schiaretti in Córdoba, but they never threatened them with sanctions.”

The candidate of Federal Pluralism states that the leadership of socialism is managed with “a unitary style. They are the unitarians of Santa Fe.” And he hopes to garner votes in provinces with less party influence, such as Buenos Aires, Tucumán, Entre Ríos and Córdoba. Precisely a woman from Córdoba, the youth activist María Zoe Maldonado, second on the list.

Di Pollina, formed alongside the former senator Ruben Giustiniani -who broke on the left and armed the provincial Equality and Participation party-, accused Lifschitz of offer them charges several of his candidates to force him to lower his list. The former governor now presides over the provincial Chamber of Deputies. I had previously associated it with “the reactionary right” for having brought the party into an alliance with Lavagna and Urtubey. His running mate is Julia Marino from Buenos Aires.

Fein takes Buenos Aires number two Jorge Illa and considers himself heir to the legacy of Hermes Binner, the last national leader of the party – who died last June – and who succeeded in the 2011 presidential elections to place socialism as second force, in a historic election. As historical as the crisis that the party of Juan B. Justo and Alfredo Palacios, that barely conserves a national deputy.

However, the party of the rose can exhibit as a credential the democratic way to settle its internal, just as its radical “cousins” do and avoid its historical rivals of Peronism.

