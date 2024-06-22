Hot: Calderone, ‘extension of temporary wage for temporary workers being studied’

“We will intervene on the issue of heat with a re-proposal of the interventions we made last year for the agricultural unemployment benefit and we are evaluating the extension to fixed-term workers”. This was stated by the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone interviewed by Tgcom 24.

Calderone, ‘in the fight against gangmastering, pay attention to landless businesses that respect rules and contracts’

Furthermore, Calderone, speaking about the measures to combat gangmastering, after yesterday’s meeting with the social partners and the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, claimed that he intends to accelerate the establishment of the information system which is in the Labor bill under examination of the Chamber, “we will also pay attention to landless businesses in agriculture which, having no land – he explained – often only deal with procuring manpower but working in agriculture will have to bring regularity and therefore attention to contracts”.

Laborer dead in Latina, Calderone: “Unacceptable, no respect for human life”

Marina Calderone, the Minister of Labor, spoke to Tgcom24 about the laborer who died in Latina: “An unacceptable death at work, it is an act of barbarity. There was a situation in which there was a disregard for what could be the consequences for a human life.” “Thanks to intelligence and the cross-referencing of data, we will be able to map what is happening in the camps and intervene. We will carry out widespread checks throughout the territory”, she added.