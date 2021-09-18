After having reserved a time slot for Kröller-Muller, I receive an email the day before the visit. “It’s almost time.” My visit is being looked forward to, the museum writes. But you must arrive exactly on time – and these are the measures taken by the RIVM.

Marinus Boezem’s conceptual expo was intriguing.

A new email the day after the visit. “Nice that you came, Alfons. We hope to see you again.”

Even in Otterlo I feel the hot breath of the surveillance state on my neck.

