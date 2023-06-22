A’A boiling heat wave hits Italy, with an orange sticker expected today in 13 cities including Rome, Florence and Bologna. This is what the Ministry of Health’s bulletin on heat waves records, which monitors 27 cities. It’s still expected today yellow dot in 10 provincial capitals (including Milan, Naples and Palermo). Only 4 the ‘coolest’ cities (green dot): these are Catania, Genoa, Messina and Reggio Calabria.

In details, cities with an orange sticker today are: Ancona, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Verona. Yellow dot in Bari, Cagliari, Civitavecchia, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Viterbo.

The orange dot indicates “weather conditions that may pose a health risk, particularly in the most susceptible population subgroups, from the elderly to children up to pregnant women and those suffering from chronic diseases”, recalls the ministry on its website.