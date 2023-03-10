There will be a hot BMW Z4 and yet again not. We explain everything.

You would almost forget it among all the crossover violence from BMW, but the Germans also have a nice roadster in the range. The BMW Z4 is a convertible with soft top and mainly intended for fun. You sometimes see them in the United States and Germany. And even in our country you can encounter them. The Dutch importer has now delivered more than 1,000 with yellow plates.

At the moment you can choose from three versions: two four-cylinder and a thick six-cylinder. Now there are two ’empty’ holes in the range. The gap between the 30i (258 hp) and 40i (340 hp) is very large and there is no top model.

Hot BMW Z4 will / won’t come

That top model seems to be there and not to come. There will reportedly be a Toyota Supra GRMN with the stronger S58 engine, but this version is not yet available for the Z4. BMW has reviewed the business case again, but has decided not to do it.

BMW will not deliver this model simply because no one will buy it. That says Michael Wimbeck in an interview with BMW blog, project leader of the Z4 from BMW. He says there is simply no market for it.

Yes, in all comment sections and on social media, people wanting the hot BMW Z4 to hit the market are in high demand. The problem is, they simply don’t buy it.

The BMW M Roadster (based on the E36/7) and Z4 M Roadster (E85) were both not a great success and convertibles were still quite popular at the time.

Still a sporty upgrade

Incidentally, there will be a bit of sporty news for the BMW Z4. Because there will not be a big real M, they will make the Z4 M40i a bit sportier. The manual transmission will probably just come.

That is technically very simple, because the transmission is already offered in the Toyota Supra. In fact, the development for this was done by BMW on behalf of Toyota.

The manual gearbox will then only be available for the six-in-line variant. Incidentally, according to Michael Wimbeck, this Z4 M40i is already quite sporty, because parts of the suspension and subframes come from the BMW M3 and M4.

