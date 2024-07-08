The great heat returns to Italy. Tomorrow, July 9, an orange warning is expected, level 2 alert – that is weather conditions that may pose a health riskparticularly in the most susceptible population subgroups – in Rome, Latina Frosinone, Perugia, Rieti.

On Wednesday, the number of provincial capitals with alert level 2 will increase to 13: Bologna, Bolzano, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste and Viterbo. This is what the bulletin on heat waves of the Ministry of Health records, which monitors 27 cities with 24, 48 and 72-hour forecasts.