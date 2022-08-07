The weather has shifted from clear to partly cloudy in general during the past days to hot and clear to partly cloudy, starting from today until next Thursday, according to the forecasts of the National Center of Meteorology, and the center indicated that there is an extension of a shallow air depression, accompanied by an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, pointing out That the lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday morning was 25 degrees Celsius in Jabal Al Haban (Fujairah) at 04:45.

In detail, the center indicated that the weather today (Monday) is hot and clear to partly cloudy at times, and clouds appear to the east in the afternoon, and the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate, and active at times, with a speed of 15 to 25 reaching 40 km / h. The sea is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Tomorrow, the center expected that the weather will be hot and clear to partly cloudy at times, and clouds will appear to the east in the afternoon, and the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate, and active at times, with a speed of 15 to 25 up to 40 km / h, and the sea is light in the Gulf. The Arab and in the Sea of ​​Oman

The weather will continue the day after tomorrow (Wednesday) hot and clear to partly cloudy at times, and clouds will appear in the east in the afternoon, and the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate, and active at times, with a speed of 15 to 25 up to 40 km / h, and the sea is light in waves. In the Arabian Gulf, light to medium waves at times in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather (Thursday) August 11 will be hot and clear to partly cloudy at times, and clouds will appear in the east that may be convective in the afternoon, and the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate in speed, and active at times, with speeds from 15 to 25 reaching 40 km/h, the sea is light in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves at times in the Sea of ​​Oman.

While the climate report, issued by the National Center of Meteorology, indicated that the country was affected during this month by the extension of the Indian seasonal depression, as well as thermal depressions from the southwest, which lead to a noticeable rise in temperature, which leads to the formation of cumulus clouds over the eastern regions of the country due to The flow of moist air masses from the east, and with the presence of the eastern mountains and high temperatures, the development of cumulus and rainy clouds in the afternoons, then moving towards the interior regions, and some regions of the country are affected during this month, especially in the first half of it, by the extension of the convergence line between the two tropics, Which is accompanied by the formation of convective rain clouds over separate areas, especially the southern and some western areas.

The report indicated that the land and sea breeze cycle plays an important role during this month, as the country is affected by southeast winds at night and in the morning and by northerly winds during the day, and the country is sometimes affected by active south winds, especially during the morning period that may raise dust, and northwest winds are sometimes active.

