Another hot weekend but from next week a ‘Late summer storm’ to bring bad weather and cool temperatures. “In the next few days the African anticyclone will spread over the Mediterranean basin, influencing the weather conditions in Italy for the next weekend. And already from Saturday 31 August – explains meteorologist Mattia Gussoni to Adnkronos of ‘iLMeteo.it – we will have a dominion of the sun over a good part of the peninsula”.

The late summer storm

“Considering the sub-tropical origin of the air masses – continues Gussoni – we also expect a surge in temperatures, especially in Emilia Romagna, in the Centre-South and on the two Major Islands, with peaks up to over 34-35°C (it could even reach 39-40°C in Sardinia). The situation will be similar for Sunday 1st September, with lots of sun and heat everywhere except for the risk of some strong thunderstorms in the Alps, locally extending to the nearby plains of Piedmont and Lombardy”. “The news – Gussoni highlights – is expected during the next week, when the ‘late summer storm’ is expected. A strong disturbance will arrive in Italy from Tuesday 3 September, giving rise to an intense phase of bad weather that will also cause a significant drop in temperatures”.

Forecast for the next few days

Tomorrow the hottest city among the 27 monitored will be Bari, characterized today by the orange dot (level 2) together with Campobasso and Perugia. In most of the other provincial capitals you can breathe: the alert is between level 0 and 1. The heat will not decrease, indeed, in the next few days it will increase further. Temperatures will always remain above the average for the period, traveling with values ​​above 33-35 ° C in the Center-South and often above 30-32 ° C in the North. On Thursday the African anticyclone will have a new jolt and so the maximum temperatures could increase further, reaching daytime peaks that on the weekend of Saturday 31 August and Sunday 1 September will touch 37 ° C also in Rome.