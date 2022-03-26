GIVES

They are the court of the new tsar. Children of Perestroika, but above all of the runaway privatization that followed the collapse of the USSR. The ruling class that uses its economic power to influence legislative changes to the greater glory of its dividends. It’s not that there weren’t millionaires in Russia before, but now they flaunt it after starring in meteoric careers that began when they occupied the middle ranks of the party and often have their roots in organized crime; when factories, shipyards, arms depots and gas pipelines changed hands at ridiculous prices.

According to the World Inequality Database, 0.01% of the population accounts for 12% of Russia’s assets. It is not the new ‘nomenklatura’, points out José María Faraldo, professor at the Complutense University and author of ‘Modern Russian Nationalism’, because they do not control the country. It is done by Putin, who is the one who occupies the pinnacle of that pyramidal power and who sets the rules of the game; for many, another oligarch installed in excess, although the way to get rich from him has been another. His disunity also prevents them from being an alternative to power.

Retail 117

Tycoons made up Russia’s billionaire class in 2021, up from 99 a year ago. Their combined wealth amounted to 584,000 million dollars, according to data from Forbes magazine.

12%

of the country’s assets is concentrated by 0.01% of the population. Most of that money is located abroad.

The Russian economy is based on the exploitation of raw materials, on access to practically inexhaustible natural resources. And it is in this breeding ground where the oligarchs have made their fortune. Gas, oil, metals… also finance and media. But the truth is that outside the country, nobody has Russian washing machines, Russian cell phones, or Russian cars. The scant presence of the service sector is a feature of the scant modernization of its economy, “possibly Putin’s greatest failure”, explains the Complutense expert, who attributes the leader’s aggressiveness to “his urgent need to leave a legacy and the growing conviction that this will not be the case, since although a reindustrialization process has been undertaken since 2014, it only caters for domestic consumption.

The war in Ukraine has been a severe setback for this privileged caste. The 117 Russian billionaires on the Forbes list lost almost 90 billion dollars in the second half of February, in full offensive on Ukraine. 39,000 of them vanished in a single day, after the Moex index closed down 33% and the ruble plummeted to an all-time low.

An expensive ‘occurrence’



Is this making a dent in adherence to the leader? Despite some isolated calls for understanding between peoples, it is difficult to find voices that openly stand out, such as Mordashov or Fridman. “There are those who have lost 4,500 million in one day and it can be inferred that they are not very happy,” Faraldo slips, “especially if what happened is due to an occurrence that is not shared by all.” Regardless of the sign of war, the sanctions target the oligarchs, who pay with the seizure of their planes, real estate and the freezing of accounts, while their yachts describe erratic routes in the absence of a friendly port.

Switzerland is key: it has renounced its proverbial neutrality and frozen multimillion-dollar assets, including those of Putin himself. But the Western governments that have set out to suffocate this elite do not have it easy, entrenched as it is in a dense network of offshore companies. “There is more money outside of Russia than inside. And that is so because they have been laundering it since the 90s, buying everything and in all countries”, the experts agree.

Among the main destinations of its assets are the United Kingdom -the Belgravia district is known as ‘Londongrad’-, but also Qatar and especially Cyprus, which in the first nine months of 2021 registered 7,042 million dollars in net inflows and outflows of foreign direct investment in Russia. That would explain the reluctance of the Mediterranean island to join the punitive measures for the invasion of Crimea and now the rest of Ukraine.

Alexei Mordashov | Severstal, TUI, Rossiya Bank 25,700 million before a war with which he disagrees

He was among the first to receive sanctions from the international community for the invasion of Ukraine. It is not surprising that five days after the war broke out, the billionaire who presides over the metallurgical and energy conglomerate Severstal came to the fore breaking the discipline imposed by Vladimir Putin. “It’s terrible that people are suffering and the economy is sinking, stop this bloodshed.” Vladimir Potanin | the king of nickel The prudent voice that has escaped sanctions

He chairs the metals giant Norilsk Nickel, is its largest shareholder and amasses a fortune of 27,000 million dollars. If you sneeze, the markets catch pneumonia. Brain of the privatization system that followed the collapse of the USSR, he has so much power that he dares even with the new tsar. He has already warned you that if he confiscates the assets of Western companies, “the country will return to the revolution of 1917.” Alisher Usmanov | Metalloinvest The tycoon who started making plastic bags

His life is for a bestseller: 16,300 million separate the boy who served 6 years in an Uzbek prison and began making plastic bags, from the owner of the ‘Dilbar’, the largest yacht in the world. Also of the oligarch indicated in the black list of the most sanctioned. Through his hands they have passed from Gazprom to Arsenal. He owns the Metalloinvest industrial conglomerate, copper mines and telephone business. Suleiman Kerimov | Polyus How to survive the 2008 crash and strike gold

An economist by training, he made his fortune buying companies that were in trouble. A book shark. He also bet on investment banks like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs before the financial crash of 2008. There his intuition failed him and he lost billions. However, it didn’t take long for him to recover. He now controls 76% of Polyus, Russia’s largest gold producer, and also chairs the Nafta Moscow financial group. Alexei Miller | Gazprom The man who keeps the gas key and shoots the bill

He chairs the largest company in Russia which is also the largest public energy provider in the world. That’s where 40% of the gas that feeds the European Union comes from. The man who controls such energy resources cannot travel after the sanctions. He doesn’t seem to mind either. He is intimate with Vladimir Putin: both from St. Petersburg, both fans of Zenit, property, of course, of Gazprom.