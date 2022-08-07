Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be hot and clear to partly cloudy at times, and clouds will appear in the east in the afternoon, and winds will be light to moderate in speed and active at times, causing dust.

The center explained – in its daily bulletin – that the wind movement is southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h. He indicated that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 10:45, the second at 21:00, and the first tide at 12:52 and the second at 05:32. He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will be light in waves, with the first tide occurring at 17:09, the second tide at 08:03, the first tide at 12:10 and the second at 00:43.

#hot #cloudy #weather