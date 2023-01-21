A balloon with children and adults stuck on a tree in the mountains in the Lazarevsky district of Sochi

A balloon with six passengers, including children, got stuck on a tree on a mountain in the village of Solokhaul in the Lazarevsky district of Sochi. This is reported TASS with reference to emergency services.

“In the village of Solokhaul, on a mountain at an altitude of two thousand meters, a balloon with people — three adults and three children — got stuck on a tree,” the agency quoted the source as saying. Currently, experts are taking measures to save people. At the moment, emergency services are investigating the causes and circumstances of the incident.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry will send a Ka-32 helicopter with rescuers to the scene, the ministry said. It is noted that specialists from the air will be able to monitor the situation, after which they will decide how they can be saved. “There is communication with people, their condition is normal,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations added.

In November 2022, it was reported that nine people were injured during a hot air balloon landing in Austria. In the process, the basket suddenly overturned, and four people fell out of it, including the pilot and attendants. They were dragged along the ground for several meters.