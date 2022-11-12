OfMagdalena Fuerthauer shut down

A hot air balloon crashed in a forest in Lower Austria on Saturday morning. Two of the nine passengers are seriously injured.

Kirchschlag/Hollenthon – According to the police, two people were seriously injured and seven others were slightly injured when a hot air balloon “roughly landed” in the Lower Austrian communities of Kirchschlag and Hollenthon on Saturday. The balloon had therefore bounced twice, each in different places.

Austria: Hot air balloon crashed in the forest – two seriously injured

The hot-air balloon took off on Saturday morning in the “Bucklige Welt” region, which is located on the border between the federal states of Styria, Burgenland and Lower Austria. According to the authorities, there were nine people on board, including the pilot.

According to the police in Austria, it is not known why the balloon crashed. Like the newspaper courier reported that there had been an attempt to land near Hollenthon. The hot air balloon hit hard on a meadow, causing the basket to tip over and four people to fall out.

Two people were already seriously injured when they fell out of the basket, according to the information platform “Einsatzdoku” on Facebook, which is operated by various local emergency services. While such a crash has not yet happened in Austria this year, there was an accident with a hot air balloon in Brandenburg in August, which ended fatally.

Hot air balloon crashed in Austria – seriously injured were transported away by helicopter

After this landing near Hollenthon, the hot air balloon took off again. The Austrian authorities then informed the occupants by telephone how to make an emergency landing in trees. The balloon finally got stuck in an “impassable piece of forest” near Kirchschlag.

According to the police, the five slightly injured were then rescued from the balloon and taken to the nearest hospital by ambulance. The two seriously injured apparently had to be transported by helicopter.

Austria: Hot air balloon crash in the forest – cause of the accident unclear

According to the small newspaper about a 30-year-old woman who was flown to a hospital in Vienna. The approximately 60-year-old second seriously injured man was in the hospital in Burgenland. Nothing further is known about her condition at this time.

According to the small newspaper about a 30-year-old woman who was flown to a hospital in Vienna. The approximately 60-year-old second seriously injured man was in the hospital in Burgenland. Nothing further is known about her condition at this time.

In addition to the Red Cross, the police were on duty with several patrols, an alpine policeman and the Vienna Air Police alias "Libelle", writes the blue light information portal. How the accident happened is still unclear and is being investigated.