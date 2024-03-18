A man has died after falling from a hot air balloon, and crashed on a suburban street in Melbourne, Australia. The Independent reported the news. The hot air balloon took off around 7am from the CT Barling Reserve on the northern outskirts of the city, and remained in the air for half an hour before the tragedy occurred. The balloon landed safely at Yarra Bend Park, located miles from where the man's body was found.

Police said they will prepare a report for the coroner and that the death is not being treated as suspicious. Police are also speaking to the balloon's pilot, other balloon tour participants and some witnesses to determine the circumstances of his death. Local authorities have closed roads between Wood Street and Murray Road, asking motorists to avoid the area. “My brother heard a loud bang, almost like a large object falling into your house. And only when we heard all the sirens did we go out,” a resident told 9 News..

The National Commercial Hot-Air Ballooning Industry and the Australian Ballooning Federation expressed their condolences for the man's family and friends. Explaining the hot air balloon's safety mechanism, an industry spokesperson told ABC News that “balloon baskets are designed with safety in mind, specifically to prevent passengers from accidentally falling out or from any accidental exit.” The Office of Air Transport Safety and the Civil Aviation Safety Authority are also investigating the matter, the Guardian reported.

This is not the first accident involving a hot air balloon. In early April 2022, three people suffered minor injuries after a hot air balloon on an inaugural flight with 13 passengers was forced to land between buildings in Elwood, Melbourne's south-east. On New Year's Eve 2021, a basket of balloons drifted nearly 30 miles in Melbourne's east, injuring two people.