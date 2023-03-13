Zacatecas, Zac.- Weather in Zacatecas for this week will be very varied, since they are forecast hot afternoons, cold mornings and possible showers or rain.

This was reported by the National Meteorological Service (SMN) which detailed that the cold front 39, associated with various weather systems will cause these effects in the entity.

This Monday, detailed the SMN, the cold front will move over the northeast and east of the national territory, and will interact with a low pressure channel over northern and central Mexico.

while the subtropical jet stream gwill generate streaks strong wind of up to 70 km/h with possible dust storms in the northwest and north of Mexico.

Therefore, on this day it is forecast that in Zacatecas they will register intervals of showers from 5 to 25 mm, maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C and minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts in mountainous areas.

Weather in Zacatecas during the week

For Tuesday The front is expected to extend over eastern Mexico, interact with a low pressure channel, therefore heavy to very heavy rains with electrical discharges are expected in the northeast, east and southeast of Mexico

However, in Zacatecas there will be isolated rains of 0.1 to 5 mm); wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms; in addition to minimum temperatures for Wednesday morning from -5 to 0 °C with frost in mountainous areas.

on WednesdayFor its part, a new cold front will approach that will be associated with the polar jet stream, causing strong gusts of wind with dust storms in the northwest and north of the Mexican Republic.

Therefore, in the Zacatecan entity, intervals of showers of 5 to 25 mm could be registered, wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms, as well as minimum temperatures for Thursday morning of -5 to 0 °C with frosts in mountainous areas.

Finally, Thursday the new cold front will move over the north of the country, associated with the polar jet stream, causing strong gusts of wind with dust storms in the Mesa del Norte.

Likewise, a low pressure channel will extend over the northeast and east of Mexico, generating showers and occasional rains.

Originating that in Zacatecas wind is forecast with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms, maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C and minimums for Friday morning of -5 to 0 °C with frosts in mountainous areas.