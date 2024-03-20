Ten years of record heat: “Planet on the brink of the abyss”. UN alarm

After recording the warmest decade in history, theUN warns that the “planet is on the brink”: last year, temperatures broke all records, heat waves hit the oceans and glaciers suffered dramatic reductions. And the catastrophic framework provided by the United Nations World Meteorological Organization in its annual report on the state of the climate.

It is a confirmation of the preliminary data according to which 2023 was by far the year with the highest temperatures, concluding the “warmest 10-year period on record”, says the WMO report. According to Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the planet is “on the brink of the abyss. The Earth is calling out for help”, he said, underlining that “pollution from fossil fuels is creating climate chaos off the scale” and warning that “changes are accelerating.”

According to the report, last year the average near-surface temperature was 1.45 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, dangerously close to critical threshold of 1.5 degrees that countries had agreed not to exceed in the 2015 Paris climate accords. “We have never been so close to the 1.5 degrees limit under the Paris Agreement,” he warned in a statement the head of the WMO, Andrea Celeste Saulo. “The report,” he noted, “should be seen as a red alert to the world.” Examining the data, the organization found that “records have once again been broken, and in some cases destroyed”, warning that the numbers “have given a new meaning disturbing to the phrase 'off the scale'”. The problem, the report underlines, is not just the increase in temperatures: “What we witnessed in 2023, in particular with the unprecedented heat of the ocean, the retreat of glaciers and the loss of Antarctic sea ice, is of particular concern.”

A particularly worrying finding is that marine heat waves affected nearly a third of the global ocean on an average day last year. By the end of 2023, more than 90% of the oceans will have experienced heat waves at some point during the year, the report said. These more frequent and intense marine heatwaves will have “profound negative impacts on marine ecosystems and coral reefs,” he warns. ADV As for the glaciers, have suffered the largest ice loss since records began in 1950, “driven by extreme melting in both western North America and Europe.” In Switzerland, where the WMO is based, Alpine glaciers, for example, have lost 10% of their remaining volume in the last two years alone. Antarctic sea ice extent is also “by far the lowest ever recorded”.

Its maximum extent at the end of the southern winter was about a million square kilometers smaller than that of the previous record year, equivalent to the size of France and Germany combined. Continued warming of the oceans, combined with the rapid melting of glaciers and ice sheets, brought sea levels last year to their highest point since satellite records began in 1993, the report said: global average sea level rise in the last ten years (2014-2023) was more than double the rate recorded in the first decade of satellite recordings. Dramatic climate change is testing populations around the world, fueling extreme weather events, floods and droughts, which trigger displacement and increase biodiversity loss and food insecurity, the report concludes. “The climate crisis is the defining challenge facing humanity and is closely intertwined with the crisis of inequality,” Saulo said. rewrite the text with different words

After recording the hottest period in the last ten years, the UN is sounding an alarm on the state of the planet, warning that the Earth is on the brink of an unprecedented crisis. Over the past year, temperatures have broken all previous records, with heat waves hitting the oceans and causing significant shrinkage in glaciers. This is what emerges from the United Nations World Meteorological Organization's annual climate report.

According to the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, our planet is in imminent danger and is crying out for help. He stressed that pollution from fossil fuels is creating a large-scale climate disaster, with changes that are accelerating. In 2023, the Earth's average surface temperature exceeded pre-industrial levels by 1.45 degrees Celsius, coming dangerously close to the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees established in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The head of the WMO, Andrea Celeste Saulo, highlighted that we have never been so close to the 1.5 degree limit set by the Paris Agreement. The report provides a red alert for the world, highlighting records broken or destroyed, with particularly worrying consequences such as unprecedented heat in the oceans, retreating glaciers and loss of Antarctic sea ice.

The report highlights that the problem is not just rising temperatures, but also the incidence of marine heat waves that have affected a large area of ​​global oceans over the past year. Ice loss from glaciers has been the most significant since records began in 1950, with Antarctic sea ice extents reaching historic lows. Warming oceans and rapidly melting glaciers have contributed to sea levels rising to levels never recorded before 1993.

These climate changes have serious consequences on a global scale, fueling extreme weather events, triggering population movements and increasing biodiversity loss and food insecurity. Saulo said that the climate crisis is the most important challenge facing humanity, and that it is closely linked to the crisis of inequality.