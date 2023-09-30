Home page politics

The Wagner group continues to work for Russia. The mercenaries are an important backbone for Putin’s interests. (Archive image) © Uncredited/French Military/AP/dpa

The Wagner mercenaries are present in several African countries. But the Libyans, among others, are fed up with the Russian mercenaries.

Djibouti – The United States has heard from several African countries that they regret allowing access to the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group, current and former U.S. military and defense officials said, as the Biden administration tries to control the interregnum to use the group to stop their advance.

U.S. defense and military officials have held discussions with representatives of several African states in recent months that revealed growing frustration over human rights abuses and attacks on civilians at Wagner. Wagner has significant military forces in the Central African Republic, Mali and Libya and has sent advisers and liaisons to other countries, including Sudan and Mozambique. The presence of the Russian mercenary force is a way for the Kremlin to expand its influence in Africa while ostensibly fighting terrorism.

Wagner in Africa: Libyans now regret the presence of Russian mercenaries

“We had countries come to us and say, ‘We don’t want to be dependent on Wagner. We see problems in their presence,” said a senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to ground rules set by the Pentagon. “We see a growing understanding that this is at least a double-edged sword, but at worst a negative outcome for the countries that enabled a Wagner presence.

Although Wagner was able to exploit coups that wreaked havoc across the Sahel, the Russian organization has been able to expand only sporadically since it played a leading role in ensuring the survival of the Malian military regime and ousting the UN peacekeeping mission there . The group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin until her death in August, has recently sought to expand its operations in Burkina Faso, tried to exploit the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum in Niger by a military junta and was killed in its attempts Plans to invade Chad and expand their influence in Sudan’s five-month conflict between warring generals were rebuffed.

One political faction that has expressed regret over the access to the Wagner troops is the eastern Libyan enclave led by warlord Khalifa Haftar, whose deputies have privately communicated to the United States their regret over the acceptance of the Wagner troops, said Stephen Townsend, a retired four-star Army general who was head of U.S. Africa Command until last year. Wagner’s troops have proven ineffective in the fight against terrorism in Mali and Libya and have been linked to disappearances, mass killings and other serious attacks.

African countries suddenly worried about Wagner: leverage against the USA?

But experts are concerned that even as African governments and opposition movements tell U.S. officials they regret allowing Wagner into the country, groups like the Sudanese armed forces and the Malian opposition are using those arguments as leverage against the Biden administration. to get more US aid.

“Unless people come to them with a viable alternative, they’re not going to dump these people,” said John Lechner, a Washington-based analyst with contacts to Wagner. “These people are professionals at balancing external interests.”

After Prigozhin’s death this summer, official Russian military delegations have gone to African countries to test the Kremlin’s ability to operate there, according to the senior U.S. defense official. Lechner said the effort – to “tell the boys the ropes” – was largely coordinated by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-bek Yevkurov, who traveled to Libya this month after deadly floods caused widespread devastation.

Wagner still in Africa: Even after Prigozhin’s death

Prigozhin’s death has also prompted the Russian government to explore a possible renaming of the Wagner Group. That would allow it to continue its operations under a different name and avoid the public relations problems associated with the old name, potentially giving the Kremlin the opportunity to deploy mercenaries in countries like Burkina Faso, which U.S. officials say it has long coveted .

“This could actually open up an opportunity for foreign intervention without having to deal with the unpleasant Wagner label,” Lechner said. “But it will be essentially the same people.”

Although Wagner’s command structure is largely decentralized, U.S. officials believe it remains intact following the death of Prigozhin, a former ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who increasingly criticized the Kremlin’s conduct of the war in Ukraine before launching an ill-fated coup in June could stay. Although Prigozhin traveled to Africa only sporadically, he and his deputy Dmitri Utkin planned all of Wagner’s forays into Africa. “These guys knew every major muscle movement,” Townsend said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters in Djibouti, where he is on the first stop of a three-country tour of Africa, that the Wagner Group could probably survive in the short term without Prigozhin, but added that in the medium to long term without him Russia’s support is not possible. “Their leadership is gone,” Austin said. “I think in the future we will see some competition within our own ranks as to who will be the next leader.”

Russian mercenaries as a guarantee of the rule of despots: “They are not tired of Wagner”

Austin said the United States had not yet determined whether Putin had made a decision about whether he wanted to continue using Wagner as an unofficial arm of the government, place him under the military or Defense Department, or disband him entirely. The mercenary group’s operations in Africa provided Russia with a low-cost and low-profile way to interfere in strategically important countries without nominally involving regular Russian forces.

So far, Wagner’s leadership has remained largely intact. Vitali Perfilev and business school graduate Dmitry Sytii continue to run gold, diamond and timber concessions in the Central African Republic and even run a beer label under the Wagner brand, while Ivan Maslov faces sanctions from the government in Mali for his role in running the group US Treasury Department has been documented. Wagner combines his ostensible security mission with an appetite for local resources.

Lechner said the group can survive for a while on its own financial networks, but would need help from the Russian government to maintain military equipment and the supply of ammunition and other supplies.

The challenge for Washington is that it has little to offer African countries in return, even as long-standing European partners like France withdraw entirely from Niger and other countries. The U.S. Africa Command is already busy training local fighters in countries like Somalia, and coups continue to occur across Africa. This means that despite its shortcomings, the group is still attractive to regimes that are struggling to hold on to power.

“I can tell you who isn’t tired of the Wagner dictators,” Townsend said. “Despots are not tired of Wagner, because Wagner is the guarantee of their rule.”

