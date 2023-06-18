Two popular conductors who are part of the ‘Venga la Alegría’ program, of Televisión Azteca, reveal that they lost a baby next to their respective partners and it is until now that they make it public.

The television presenter spent painful moments in those days, because nothing could be done to prevent her baby from losing her life and with tears she tells how everything happened.

Jimena Longoria, host of ‘Venga la Alegría’, tells with sadness in the broadcast that months ago she faced the worst days of her life losing the child she was expecting.

Jimena Longoria. Instagram photo

“It is a process that is never overcomeyou simply learn to live with that pain and it is part of you,” said Jimena Longoria in the broadcast of the morning show.

In addition, Jimena showed some Instagram stories where she boasted this happy moment with her followers: “I’m two days late. I’m excited because we’re going to be parents!”

Jimena could not help but cry when she remembered those moments that she will hardly forget, because she and her partner were excitedly waiting for their firstborn: “I was two or three weeks old at that time, I shared it because I know it is a taboo subject. I don’t know why it bothers them afraid to say it.”

On the other hand, Mauricio Barcelatawho is also a host in ‘Venga la Alegría’, had the misfortune of losing a son with his wife María José Suárez and said that she did not manage to reach the terminal phase of the pregnancy.

Mauricio Barcelata. Instagram photo

Jimena and Mauricio agreed that at the time they did not want to talk about it because it was very personal and now they are calmer, but they are events that mark them as human beings And they never stop hurting.

