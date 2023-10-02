The hosts of the popular morning show “Today“, “Galilea Montijo, Andrea LegarretaTania Rincón and Raul Araizacame out in defense of Gerard Piqué after an incident that occurred during his visit to Mexico.

Shakira’s ex-partner and owner of ‘Cosmos‘, made his second visit to Mexico in search of expanding his projects within the national territory, but his visit was not without controversy.

In fact, Televisa’s morning show broadcast a reportage which showed a tense moment in which a woman approached the soccer player and confronted him due to his refusal to answer questions from the Mexican press.

Although the reporters did not inquire about his personal life, Piqué chose not to comment, something that bothered the woman and caused her to shout: “Hey, they already hate you for what you did to Shakira, and now you behave “So with the press.”

However, there was another communicator who showed a more friendly tone and asked him: “Gerard, here in Mexico we love you very much, how are you?”, although the Catalan did not know how to react to any of the comments, he left and went up to your vehicle.

For this reason, Galilea Montijo made a humorous comment about the words of the reporter who expressed affection for the soccer player, pointing out that this opinion is not generalized.

Andrea Legarreta, following Galilea Montijo, highlighted: “He didn’t do anything to us, so why generalize with ‘Mexico loves you or Mexico hates you’? Don’t speak for all of Mexico.”

Tania Rincón also joined the conversation and expressed: “Poor disgraced soul“One mistake will mark you for your entire life, and we all have mistakes.”

For his part, Raúl Araiza said that due to the way in which some people approached Gerard Piqué during his visit to Aztec territory, the former Barcelona player could have a negative image of the country. “Let them leave saying: ‘How beautiful Mexico is, not how little,'” he commented.

Andrea Legarreta took the floor again to support what Araiza said, pointing out with humor: “It’s not like he would have been our husband, nor if we were Shakira.”

This incident has sparked a debate on social media about the way celebrities are treated in the media and their perception of Mexico.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp