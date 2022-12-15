Hosting | “We apologize” – The Real Estate Association is commenting on the cartel verdict right now

The Market Court reduced the penalty compared to KKV’s proposal. The housing association does not plan to appeal the verdict.

Market law is watching The hosting association is guilty of a “purpose-based competition violation” in the years 2014–2017. According to the court, the activities of the union and several companies in the field have involved, among other things, agreements aimed at raising prices and harmonizing pricing.

The Market Court emphasizes Isännöintiliito’s share of the events and orders penalty payments of 65,000 euros to the association. The fines imposed by the court are milder than the fines presented by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency (KKV) in 2021.

The Housing Association accepts the verdict and does not intend to appeal the decision of the market court, the association says in its press release.

“According to the decision, Isännöintliitto has violated the competition law by communicating price increase pressures and by being active and proactive in price discussions. The Market Court has now given its decision and imposed a penalty fee on us, which we will pay. We are not going to appeal the decision,” says the current CEO of Isännöintliitto Mia Koro-Kanerva in the bulletin.

“We apologize for these actions and the reputational damage they cause to the entire industry,” he continues.

Hosting Association has denied the accusations after the KKV’s report became public and during the legal process. However, Koro-Kanerva now says that the legal process has clarified the matter.

“We have learned a lot about the legal process. Legally, the matter is not black and white, but according to the decision of the market court, the Real Estate Association has made mistakes. The decision also emphasizes that the then CEO Tero Heikkilän the role has been central to the operation. We apologize for these mistakes.”

The Housing Association emphasizes that changes have been made in the association in recent years. The management has changed, the strategy has been renewed and the know-how has also been increased, says Koro-Kanerva. The Host Association emphasizes that it will invest in responsible operations in the future.