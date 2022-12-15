Hosting | The court imposed million fines on several companies in the housing industry and the Housing Association

The Market Court has processed the cartel suspicion that came to light in February 2021.

Market law in its decision on Thursday, orders several companies in the hospitality industry and the Finnish Association of Real Estate Owners to pay fines in the cartel case. According to market law, the actions of the companies and the union have been a matter of “purpose-based competition infringement”.

“The Market Court considers that the anti-competitive practices shown in the case already by their very nature manifested sufficient damage to competition and were apt to have a negative effect on competition. Therefore, the issue is a restriction of competition based on purpose, for which it is not necessary to assess the possible competition-restricting effects of the procedure”, the decision states.

“In the defendants’ procedures, there has been a question of agreements or harmonized procedures aimed at increasing the prices of hosting services and harmonizing the pricing of such services, and the related recommendations given by the decisions of the business association.”

Market law orders the Finnish Real Estate Association to pay the state 65,000 euros as a penalty fee.

The market court orders the former Realia Group, i.e. the current Retta Services, Retta Group and Retta Holding, to pay the state 3,000,000 euros as a penalty fee, of which the companies are jointly responsible for 800,000 euros, and the part exceeding this, i.e. 2,200,000 euros, is jointly and severally responsible for Retta Services and Retta Group.

Colliers Finland Group and Retta Services Oy are ordered to pay EUR 650,000 as a penalty, for which the companies are jointly and severally liable.

In addition, Isännöinti Ilkka Saarinen, OP-Koti Kainuu, Oulun Kiinteistötieto and Suomen Kiinteistömanthalla will receive fines.

Competition and The Consumer Agency (KKV) brought in February 2021 to make its report public from the price cartel in the hospitality industry. According to KKV’s reports, Isännöintiliitto and the companies that were part of its board agreed in 2014 on the harmonization of the pricing of hosting services and price increases. The purpose was to raise the price level of hosting nationwide.

Hosting Association has denied KKV’s view on the price cartel.

KKV submitted that the Market Court imposes a total of approximately 22 million euros in fines for six companies in the hospitality sector and the Association of Hosts.

According to KKV, it has been a matter of long-lasting, systematic cartel activity. According to KKV, in practice it has been, for example, agreed price recommendations and the fact that the companies have agreed among themselves to increase the share of separately charged services that are outside the fixed monthly charge for hosting services. This goal was also recorded in the Isännöintiliito’s strategy.

According to KKV’s proposal, Finland’s largest hosting operator Realia Group would have received a fine of more than 15 million euros for participating in a price cartel. The Realia Group changed its brand at the end of May and is now known as Retta.