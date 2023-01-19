Hosting | Suomen Kiinteistölehti: The housing cartel penalty payment decision appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court

The complainants include several hosting companies and the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority.

To the highest several appeals have been submitted to the administrative court regarding the penalty fees imposed by the market court in December on the Host Association and several hosting companies, reports Suomen Kiinteistölehti.

The Market Court had ordered Isännöintliitto and several hosting companies to pay just under five million euros in fines for activities that restricted price competition, which had taken place between 2014 and 2017.

Complaints the authors include several hosting companies and the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency (KKV).

According to Suomen Isännöintlehti, KKV filed a complaint because it is dissatisfied with the decision made by the market court. KKV had initially demanded penalty payments of approximately 22 million euros from the Association of Landlords and the companies that were active in its board between 2014 and 2017.

The hosting companies that filed the complaint are Retta Services oy, Reim Hämeenlinna oy and Reim Group oy ltd and Oulun Kiinteistötieto oy. CEO of Reim Group Jukka Mäkelä commented to Suomen Kiinteistölehti that the decision of the market court was unfair.