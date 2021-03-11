Hosting Realia, the main target of the cartel suspicion, defends itself: “We want to show everything openly”

According to Veli Huotar, CEO of Realia Property Manager, after digitalizing their operations, large property management companies can find large savings for housing companies as an optimizer of various purchase chains.

Realia Property management is the main target of the FCA’s cartel suspicion.

KKV has proposed to the Market Court that a total of EUR 15.3 million in fines be imposed on Realia and its subsidiaries because, according to KKV’s proposal, it agreed with five other management companies and the Management Association to harmonize the pricing of property management services and price increases in 2014.

In total, KKV presented EUR 22 million in penalty payments to these parties.

Realia The current CEO of hosting Brother Huotaria past cartel suspicions do not apply.

“The biggest sadness comes from the fact that we are hosting 700 people at work who have done a very great job. This creates a shadow over the work and it is heavy, ”says Huotari.

Realia defends itself in the Market Court with calculations according to which its average price increases for management contracts in 2014–2020 have only covered its own cost increases. The information is also published on the company’s website.

Management companies have been particularly suspected of having switched to financing housing companies with various separate charges. For example, HS recently reported that Realia has charged over 160 euros for writing a property certificate alone.

“The increase in the prices of our separate charge was zero percent in 2015 and 2016 when there was an alleged cartel,” Huotari defends.

“Customers have no need to worry about being robbed.”

Second a major concern associated with management companies is their relocation to participating property maintenance companies. That’s when the property manager easily sits on two balls at the same time.

It should choose the best and cheapest maintenance work trusted by the board of the housing association, but having your own maintenance company can be a great temptation to use.

“We’re not going to go that way,” Huotari says.

He compares the property manager to a corporate management team, where the property manager must be the company’s CEO, chief operating officer and purchasing director at the same time.

“This is like a real estate decathlon. It will be forced that no one can know everything at all. For example, in changes in thermal energy alone, it is difficult to keep up with carts. That is why a management company needs a lot of experts to support the property manager. ”

Huotari says that Realia compares, for example, the maintenance companies used by the housing companies it hosts in Lauttasaari in digital form.

Huotari tells Realia Isännöinen that he is looking for cost benefits for housing companies from the digitalisation of operations and that various joint acquisitions of housing companies would be clarified.

“They show that some operators could optimize the work of maintenance companies for the purchase torsion in order to get the best possible service.”

For example, as a buyer of electricity or heat, Realia could be a serious competitor to many energy companies as a representative of six thousand Finnish apartment buildings, when now in many apartments even the electricity supplier is tendered alone – if it can even be tendered.

Of course, even in these examples, it must be ensured that there is no cartel.

“We want to have transparent bidding systems that can combine the purchasing power of six thousand housing companies. It can bring even big benefits to housing associations. ”

Huotari assures that Realia will never charge itself fees for maintenance companies, but warns against oversimplifying matters.

“There should be legal ways to think about different business models when everyone wins. As long as everything is transparent. ”

In insurance, for example, Realia already uses the collective power of housing associations to tender for insurance. The model has been sought from the world of insurance brokers, Huotari says.

Realia In order to alleviate the reputational damage caused by the suspicion of a cartel, the management has developed a tool for managers to go through the accounts and the various charges in detail, one by one, together with the boards of the various housing associations.

The database, built by consulting firm Deloitte, contains tens of millions of lines of information on what the housing company’s costs have been and what Realia has charged over the years.

“Openness and transparency. We want to show everything openly, ”says Huotari.

He also emphasizes that Realia’s personnel have long been involved in various online compliance trainings, which teach them to act in accordance with competition laws and to fight corruption.