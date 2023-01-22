Ajax player Edson Álvarez has been waiting six league matches for a win with Ajax. Nevertheless, even after the 1-1 in the Classic against Feyenoord, he does not write off the champion for the national title. ,,If you saw us training last week… That looked really good. But we also have to show that during competitions. As soon as possible,” said the Mexican.

Álvarez saw Ajax struggle with Feyenoord, especially in the first half. Igor Paixão also gave the home team the lead in the 3rd minute with a beautiful shot. “I think we did better in the second half. We fought and in the end perhaps deserved more than a draw.”

The Mexican enjoyed the atmosphere during the match. ,,This was my first Classic in Rotterdam with an audience. I have also played football in this atmosphere in Mexico. I can enjoy that. It's hostile and you notice that people are against you. That might make me stronger."

Álvarez played against Feyenoord as a central defender. He replaced the suspended Devyne Rensch in that position. “Ajax once recruited me for that position,” he said. “But in the end I ended up in midfield. I play where the coach needs me. The most important thing is that we will win another game soon. After that we have to put up a series with good results. Then it can certainly be a good season for us.”

Bijlow does not want to talk about title yet

Justin Bijlow would have liked to be the first Feyenoord player ever to win against Ajax on his birthday. ,,But unfortunately that didn’t work out”, he said after the draw (1-1) in De Kuip. “We played really well for an hour. After that, Ajax took over the direction.”

Bijlow celebrated his 25th birthday in De Kuip. Denny Landzaat, Georginio Wijnaldum, Johnny Rep, Michel van de Korput and Wim Jansen also played against Ajax on their birthday. They also did not treat themselves to a victory.

,,We would have liked to beat Ajax. That is why the atmosphere in the dressing room after the match was not great," said Bijlow, who still leads the Eredivisie with Feyenoord. "We are happy with that and quite proud of it", said the keeper. ,,But I think it is still too early to talk about the national title. The competition is only halfway through. So much can still happen. Let's keep going like this. Then we will see how it turns out."

