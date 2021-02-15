B.The “world” was all going on late Sunday evening. A round of malice formed around the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach. He had previously written on Twitter: “Again a wave of hate rolls over me on the Internet, with death threats and insults that are difficult to bear.”

The “Spiegel” then asked Lauterbach and learned from him that he was experiencing a “new dimension of verbal brutality” in emails, letters and requests to speak from social networks. Calls for violence against him and his family led him to seek advice from security experts and to change his life. He sees his advocacy of an extension of the lockdown as the trigger for the attacks, but he does not want to be silenced.

The “world” made it an online report – and the comment column overflowed. The tenor of the mass of those who wrote under the protection of pseudonyms or abbreviations: It’s your own fault, Lauterbach. He is (says Thomas R.) “delivered as ordered. Where is his problem? ”“ Whoever sows the wind will reap the storm ”(Dr. JM Snuggles),“ he really deserves it ”(Jürgen F.),“ if I happened to meet Mr. Lauterbach on the street, I could I also guarantee nothing ”(norbert e.). Now he draws the “hatred and agitation card” (gray robbery) to portray himself as a victim, while he should “not hold his face into every camera without being asked” (nothing important) and “just be quiet” (Grau M.).

These were not statements of the caliber “straighten your teeth with a baseball bat”, as she quoted Lauterbach, but in their empathetic indifference to ruthlessness they were typical of online hate speech. Finding something or someone worthy of criticism (or Hansi Flick does) becomes a justification for hatred. The victim is blamed, with a nonchalance, as if it were an avatar, not a human.

Of course, politicians and other people who are in public have to be able to endure more than hermits. They are rarely allowed to complain (Renate Künast has also experienced that). But when it comes to threats of murder and violence, it just stops being rude, that’s where it becomes criminal. Anyone who considers this to be normal and self-inflicted has a problem with democracy. Did the corresponding reader-commentators feel comfortable with the “world” because it is particularly critical of the lockdown policy? You couldn’t accuse her of that on Sunday evening, there was an opinion piece at the top of the website defending the Easter holiday warning from the Saxon Prime Minister Kretschmer. In the case of “Spiegel”, the direction of many of the comments under the Lauterbach interview was the same as for “Welt”.

There the commentary debate has become somewhat civilized in the light of the day, either because the moderators are more effective or because more prudent people take the floor in the light than at night. The enemy is the virus, not Mr. Lauterbach, writes one of the sensible. That’s the way it is. Even if the pressure on the lockdown boiler in Germany is as great as it is now.