With hardly any rocket fire at Israel for hours and with Israeli aviation attacks increasingly spaced and concentrated on Hamas military targets, Gaza’s war escalation is heading this Thursday, the eleventh day of the war, towards the start of a halt. the fire. Pressure on Israel by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday to force an immediate de-escalation appeared to have worked. At least during the early morning, there were no aerial bombardments or missile launches. Egypt’s mediation between the parties is also starting to work. But the logic of blow-for-blow war prevailed on both sides, which resumed hostilities during the day.

Musa abu Marzuk, leader of Hamas, the ruling Islamist movement de facto in Gaza, he was the one who most clearly anticipated the drift towards an agreed ceasefire “in one or two days” in an interview broadcast by a Lebanese television channel on Wednesday night. Hamas demands that Israel not re-enter the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the third holy place of Islam, with its security forces, and cancel the eviction processes against dozens of Palestinian families threatened with being evicted from their homes in the neighborhood. from Sheikh Yarrah, north of the Old City.

While the Government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterates the mantra that military operations will not stop until all their objectives have been completed, the heads of the Hebrew Army acknowledge to defense analysts from the Israeli press that the mission is practically accomplished in Gaza. The destruction of much of the offensive and defensive capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the physical elimination of many of its commanders, and the reinstatement of Israel’s crushing war deterrent are the result of an asymmetric confrontation that seems close to its end. The Security Cabinet, the governmental body that decides on military offensives and truces, has been convened late in the afternoon on Thursday to examine the evolution of the situation.

A barrage of more than 4,000 rockets – including on the economic heart of the country in the Tel Aviv region, with tens of thousands of civilians fleeing to bomb shelters – has been the price to pay for Israel, which has officially recorded 12 deaths ( including two minors) due to the impact of projectiles in their territory. Hundreds of aerial and artillery bombardments have razed entire blocks of houses and office towers in the Palestinian enclave, where 230 people, including 65 children and 39 women, have been killed, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Israeli military spokesmen assure that more than 160 of those killed in their attacks are Islamist militiamen. The International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Health Organization have called for urgent respite to the civilian population after 11 days of bombing.

While the intensity of hostilities and the daily list of casualties are gradually reduced, diplomacy is trying to open the way to a ceasefire. The United Nations envoy for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, met in Qatar, a country also involved in the mediation, with the top Hamas leader, Ismail Haniya. The UN General Assembly has also been convened this Thursday to discuss the situation in the Middle East. The United States, however, has ruled out supporting a French proposal in the Security Council to demand that both sides stop the fighting. Washington is confident that the de-escalation will be confirmed in the next few hours.

A man walks in front of the destroyed buildings of Gaza after being bombed in the Israeli offensive, this Thursday. MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

In Jerusalem, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met with Netanyahu, to whom he expressed Berlin’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself and blamed Hamas for unleashing the escalation of the war. The firing of seven missiles from Gaza over the Jerusalem region on the 10th unleashed a large-scale Israeli offensive. During the recent month of Ramadan, clashes with the police in the Al Aqsa Mosque raised tempers in the Palestinian community, including those living in the West Bank and those with Israeli nationality. Minister Maas endorsed before the Israeli Prime Minister “the international efforts in favor of a ceasefire, in view of the rapid increase in civilian casualties”, before being received in Ramallah, headquarters of the Palestinian Authority, by President Mahmud Abbas.