Hostess harassed, former trade unionist acquitted: “Too many 20 seconds to say no”

Twenty seconds to react to sexual violence. Too many for the judges of the Court of Appeal of Milan who also acquitted at second instance, confirming the sentence pronounced by the court of Busto Arsizio (Varese) in 2022, the former CISL trade unionist Raffaele Meola serving at Malpensa at the time of the facts. Meola was accused of sexual assault against a hostess who had turned to him in March 2018 for an industrial dispute.

As reported The messenger, the Court of Appeal of Milan rejected the appeal presented by the Prosecutor’s Office (the Public Prosecutor of Busto Martina Melita at the time had asked for two years) and by Maria Teresa Manente, head of the legal office of the Differenza Donna association to which the woman referred it was revolted. The second acquittal, as happened in the first instance, raised Manente’s indignation: “We will appeal to the Supreme Court – he assured – because this sentence takes us back 30 years and repudiates all the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court which for over ten years has affirmed that a sexual act, carried out in a sudden, subtle, sudden manner without ascertaining the woman’s consent is a crime of sexual violence and must be judged as such”. At first instance, the president of the panel Nicoletta Guerrero explained, after the acquittal verdict, that “the victim was believed” but that she had not been given proof in the hearing regarding what the hostess had reported.