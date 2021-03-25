The Regional Federation of Hospitality Entrepreneurs of Murcia (Hostemur) yesterday showed its relief at the lack of agreement of the Interterritorial Health Council, which had put on the table the possibility of tightening the restrictions against the coronavirus with a view to Easter, a proposal from the Ministry of Health that included the advance of the curfew and the closure of non-essential commerce (bars and restaurants included) at eight in the afternoon. Of course, the president of Hostemur, Jesús Jiménez, showed his “concern” about the “lurching” of the Carolina Darias department in recent months: “We do not understand that the minister has now raised, with the lowest incidence, to advance the touch curfew at eight in the afternoon. And in January, with a much higher incidence and with communities that requested it actively and passively, this same government refused. Perhaps because the minister, at that time, was running as a candidate for the Generalitat. Here nobody moves if there is no political interest, “he lamented.

Likewise, Jesús Jiménez criticized that the regional government “has been demanding unity of action throughout the pandemic, and when the unit of action arrives to leave six people outdoors, four indoors (in bars and restaurants) and the curfew from At eleven o’clock at night, it turns out that we decided to do something different here.

Thus, the president of Hostemur demanded that the restrictions of the hotel industry in the Region be relaxed, which maintains one of the lowest incidents in Spain: “Now the infections will rise again and we will be to blame again,” he predicted.