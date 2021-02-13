Hostemur described as “madness to have to control that their clients are living together”. The employer’s association issued a statement this Saturday criticizing the Community’s measures, which since Wednesday allows the terraces of up to 20 municipalities to open, but only allows customers to live at the same address.

“They ask us again to act as police officers when it is not our job. First that we control our clients so that they do not consume the products to take in the environment and now that we verify that the people we serve are living together. It’s one madness after another. A bit of seriousness, please “, criticized the president of Hostemur, Jesús Jiménez.

The hoteliers assure that “society – and even the judges – is fully aware that their sector is not the problem, nor the origin of the contagions.” “Even so, we continue to be criminalized. And what is worse: they want to interpose once again a control task that we do not even know if it is legal because of such basic issues as data protection, “said Jiménez.

In fact, according to the employer, with these conditions, many establishments are not willing to open. “This way we cant work. Without help, with the rope around his neck and the magnifying glass of the authorities on the neck. It is the straw that breaks a glass that has been filled with incongruities, “lamented the employer.

Professionals maintain that the working conditions imposed on the hospitality industry are neither effective nor viable for businesses, due to the impossibility of opening the interiors and serving only cohabitants until 8:00 p.m. “That is not opening ourselves up, it is condemning ourselves to the most absolute ruin,” he said. The employer also called for a “serious and rigorous technical committee to control the pandemic in the Region of Murcia, at the level of other communities.” And for this they refer to the data of the Ministry of Health.

The employer’s association emphasizes that in the Community of Madrid “with much less restrictive decisions, similar health results are being obtained, without achieving so much economic damage.” According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, published Friday, the incidence in Madrid is 625 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks. That of the Region, 364.

“The only thing that comes to mind is that they are seeking to eliminate the hotel tourism sector once and for all. If so, they are doing it at 10 ”, concluded Hostemur.