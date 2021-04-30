A ‘wedding’ at the gates of the Palacio de San Esteban. This is how the Regional Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs (Hostemur) dressed the protest organized this Friday, April 30 at the headquarters of the regional government to claim greater capacity for the interior of the celebration rooms.

A measure that hoteliers have been demanding for weeks, but as a response in this area so far the Ministry of Health only expanded the outdoor capacity for weddings, baptisms and communions up to 100 people. “We want them to hear us, understand us and understand that it is a totally reasonable measure. And if for that we have to recreate a celebration with the interior requirements, we do it, with their boyfriends and their guests in full dress », explains Jesús Jiménez, president of the employer’s association.

Protest organized by Hostemur. / Hostemur

Save the month of May



For hoteliers, the good epidemiological data in the face of Covid-19 in the Region of Murcia support this step that will allow many establishments to save in some way the campaign for the month of May. «Not all meeting rooms have terraces or gardens to hold open-air events, so allowing only 30 people in indoor celebrations is a ruin for these businesses», They point from Hostemur.

“What squeaks us the most is that neighboring provinces with worse epidemiological data can work with better conditions: Alicante at 50% of its capacity and Almería with 100 people inside,” says Jiménez, who reports that many celebrations are going to these areas to the detriment of the Murcian sector.